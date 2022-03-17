Adam Long shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Long hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, Long missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Long's his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.