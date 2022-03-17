Adam Hadwin shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 139 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 7 under for the round.