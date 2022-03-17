  • Adam Hadwin shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin chips in for birdie at Valspar

