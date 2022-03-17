Abraham Ancer putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Abraham Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Abraham Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.