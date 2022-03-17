Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.