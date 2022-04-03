Zach Johnson putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Zach Johnson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Zach Johnson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Johnson hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.