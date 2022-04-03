Wyndham Clark shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 71st at 6 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Clark hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Clark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Clark's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Clark's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Clark to 4 over for the round.