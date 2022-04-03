  • William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, William McGirt makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    William McGirt sinks a 20-foot birdie at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, William McGirt makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.