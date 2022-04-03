William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

William McGirt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, McGirt hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

At the 17th, 347-yard par-4, McGirt hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.