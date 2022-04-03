Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Vince Whaley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley hit his tee shot 345 yards to the native area on the 410-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.