Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Merritt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Merritt had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 3 under for the round.