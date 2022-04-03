Tony Finau shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Finau chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Finau suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.