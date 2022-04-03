Si Woo Kim comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kim finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Si Woo Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Kim's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Kim chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.