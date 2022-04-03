Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noh hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Noh's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Noh got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Noh to 2 over for the round.