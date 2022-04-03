Scott Stallings putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Valero Texas Open

Scott Stallings hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Scott Stallings had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 241-yard par-3 green 13th, Stallings suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Stallings hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Stallings at 2 over for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.