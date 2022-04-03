  • Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Scott Gutschewski makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Gutschewski finishes with a birdie at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Scott Gutschewski makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.