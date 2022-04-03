Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

Gutschewski had a fantastic chip-in on the 207-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gutschewski hit his 93 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.