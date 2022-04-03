Sahith Theegala putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the Valero Texas Open

Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 67th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On his second stroke on the 454-yard par-4 first, Sahith Theegala went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Theegala's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Theegala's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.