Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Palmer's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

Palmer tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Palmer hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.