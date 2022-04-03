Russell Knox shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 61st at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Knox chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Knox his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Knox hit his 275 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Knox reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at even-par for the round.

Knox tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 4 over for the round.