Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Sloan at even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 602-yard par-5 second, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sloan's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.