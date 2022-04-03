Robert MacIntyre comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Robert MacIntyre had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert MacIntyre to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, MacIntyre had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, MacIntyre's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MacIntyre to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, MacIntyre chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept MacIntyre at 2 under for the round.