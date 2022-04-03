  • Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski sinks birdie putt at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.