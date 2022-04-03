Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Werenski chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.