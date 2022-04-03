Richard Bland finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Richard Bland hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bland finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Bland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

Bland missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Bland to 2 under for the round.

At the fifth, 401-yard par-4, Bland hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Bland's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Bland got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bland's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Bland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Bland's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Bland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Bland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bland to even for the round.