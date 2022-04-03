  • Richard Bland finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Richard Bland makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Richard Bland drains birdie putt at Valero

