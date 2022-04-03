Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 4 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hojgaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hojgaard to 4 under for the round.