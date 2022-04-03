Peter Uihlein shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 69th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Uihlein went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 over for the round.