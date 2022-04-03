Peter Malnati putts himself to an even-par final round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Malnati hit his 71 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.