Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Rodgers hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.