  • Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Nate Lashley makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley drains birdie putt at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Nate Lashley makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.