Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Nate Lashley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

At the fifth, 401-yard par-4, Lashley hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.