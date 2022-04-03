Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pereira hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Pereira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pereira at 2 under for the round.