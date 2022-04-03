  • Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Mito Pereira's chip-in for birdie at Valero

