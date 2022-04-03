Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, McNealy's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee shot 301 yards to the native area on the 604-yard par-5 eighth. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.