Matthias Schwab posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the Valero Texas Open

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Schwab finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Matthias Schwab chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to native area on the par-5 14th, Schwab hit his 280 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schwab hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.