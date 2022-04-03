Matt Kuchar putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matt Jones; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Matt Kuchar's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Kuchar had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Kuchar hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.