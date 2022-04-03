Matt Jones shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Jones hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matt Kuchar; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

Jones hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jones's 177 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Jones chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 6 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Jones's tee shot went 206 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Jones chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 6 under for the round.