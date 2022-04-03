Martin Laird shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.