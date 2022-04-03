Luke List shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, List his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 116 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

List tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 3 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, List got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing List to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, List's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.