Luke Donald shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 first, Donald went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Donald went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th. This moved Donald to 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.