Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Glover chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.