Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Griffin's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 83 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

Griffin had a fantastic chip-in on the 241-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 31 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.