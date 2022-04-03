Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Streelman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at even-par for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Streelman hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 9 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Streelman at even for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.