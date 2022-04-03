Kevin Chappell shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Chappell's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Chappell took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putting for birdie. This moved Chappell to even for the round.