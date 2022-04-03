Keegan Bradley putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Keegan Bradley hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Bradley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bradley's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.