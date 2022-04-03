Jordan Spieth posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and finished the round bogey free. Spieth finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Jordan Spieth had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Spieth's 183 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.