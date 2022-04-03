John Huh shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

John Huh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Huh hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.