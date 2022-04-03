-
Jim Herman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Valero Texas Open
April 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Herman sticks approach and birdies at Valero
In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 71st at 6 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 171-yard par-3 third, Herman's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.
Herman tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 6 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.
On the 347-yard par-4 17th Herman hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.
