Jhonattan Vegas putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Vegas's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Vegas's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.