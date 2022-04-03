Jared Wolfe shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Jared Wolfe hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Wolfe hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolfe had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.

Wolfe tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Wolfe's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Wolfe chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 4 under for the round.