  • Jared Wolfe shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark drains 16-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 3rd hole.