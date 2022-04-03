James Hahn shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 69th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Hahn's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Hahn's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.