J.T. Poston putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

J.T. Poston hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, J.T. Poston chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Poston's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.