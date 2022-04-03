J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

J.J. Spaun got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Spaun had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.