Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 58th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

Swafford had a 360-yard drive to the native area. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Swafford had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

Swafford hit his tee shot 311 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Swafford's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Swafford to 5 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 over for the round.