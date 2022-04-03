  • Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford's tee shot sets up a birdie make at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.