Henrik Stenson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Stenson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Stenson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

Stenson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Stenson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Stenson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.