Henrik Norlander putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Henrik Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.